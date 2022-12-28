Hariom Pipe Shares At Record High After Purchase Of A Manufacturing Unit

Shares of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. hit a record high after it purchased a manufacturing unit from RP Metal Sections Pvt.

The unit, spread across 13.83 acres and located at the SIPCOT industrial growth centre in Perundurai, Tamil Nadu, manufactures galvanised pipe and cold roll coil. It was purchased for Rs 55 crore.

Shares of the company jumped 15.12% to Rs 394.80 as of 11:20 a.m., compared with a 0.04% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. Early in the day, the stock hit an all-time high of Rs 403.55.

The total traded volume so far in the day was 15 times its 30-day average volume. The one analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data.