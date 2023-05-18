HAL's Stellar Run Likely To Pause, Says CLSA
Still, the brokerage raised the target price on HAL to Rs 3,420 from Rs 1,930 apiece on its entry into the MSCI index.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.'s ratings were revised to 'outperform' from 'buy', as the stock is unlikely to continue its stellar performance of fiscal 2023, according to CLSA.
The stock was up threefold in FY23 after the market discovered its virtual monopoly in an industry with high entry barriers, giving a 20% return on equity, the brokerage said.
However, CLSA raised the target price on the stock to Rs 3,420 apiece from Rs 1,930 apiece on roll-forward, factoring in reratings on its entry into MSCI's India Standard Index in May 2023 and an EPS increase. The inclusion in the index has the potential to bring inflows worth $200 million, the brokerage said.
Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 8.10% to Rs 12494.67 crore.
Ebitda up 29% to Rs 3245.79 crore.
Ebitda margin at 25,9% vs. 21.6%.
Net profit is down 8.8% to Rs 2831.19 crore.
Hindustan Aeronautics reported stellar FY23 results backed by an Ebitda margin that rose 318 basis points year-on-year due to a big shift in product mix towards high-margin repair and overhaul business and spare business.
The company's cash pile rose 42% year-on-year to Rs 20,300 crore, led by Rs 1,800 crore on tax refunds and improvements in working capital, that is, due to lower inventory days from 564 days to 479 days; lower debtor days from 237 days to 233 days, while trade payables days rose by a day to 39 in FY23.
HAL order inflows declined 15% year-on-year to Rs 11100 crore in the fourth quarter; however, they increased 16% year-on-year in FY23, with the majority of the new orders coming from its ROH business. HAL won an order for 70 trainers, the HTT-40 aircraft, though the company's order backlog remained flat year-on-year in FY23 due to delays in the order of fighter aircraft, the SU-30.
The company’s decadal pipeline continues to grow at $45 billion with the addition of naval helicopters.
CLSA's View
Outperform with the target price of Rs 3,420 apiece.
Target Price factors rerating on its entry into leading passive indices and EPS increase.
Cash-rich balance sheet, monopoly with high entry barriers, 20% ROE business, stellar stock run.
Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics were trading 0.72% lower at Rs 3,111.2 apiece, compared to a 0.06% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 1:14 p.m. on Thursday.