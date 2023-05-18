HAL's Stellar Run Likely To Pause, Says CLSA

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.'s ratings were revised to 'outperform' from 'buy', as the stock is unlikely to continue its stellar performance of fiscal 2023, according to CLSA.

The stock was up threefold in FY23 after the market discovered its virtual monopoly in an industry with high entry barriers, giving a 20% return on equity, the brokerage said.

However, CLSA raised the target price on the stock to Rs 3,420 apiece from Rs 1,930 apiece on roll-forward, factoring in reratings on its entry into MSCI's India Standard Index in May 2023 and an EPS increase. The inclusion in the index has the potential to bring inflows worth $200 million, the brokerage said.