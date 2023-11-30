HAL Shares At Record High As Defence Ministry Clears Proposals Worth Rs 1.1 Lakh Crore

HAL's stock rose as much as 4.3% during the day to Rs 2,444 apiece on the NSE. It pared gains to close 1.6% higher at Rs 2,379.80 apiece, compared to a 0.18% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

It has risen by 87.92% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 82.98.

Eleven out of the 13 analysts tracking HAL maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends 'hold,' and another suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analyst price target implies a potential downside of 1.35%.