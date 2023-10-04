HAL Says Air Force To Procure 97 More LCA Tejas After Twin-Seater Handover

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. said the Indian Air Force will procure 97 more LCA Tejas, its topline fighter aircraft, after handing over its twin-seater version at a ceremony in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The LCA Tejas twin-seater is a lightweight, all-weather multi-role 4.5-generation aircraft designed to support the training requirements of the IAF. It can also augment itself to the role of a fighter in cases of necessity.

The aircraft is decked with state-of-the-art technology, agility, and versatility, which will provide suitable training to IAF pilots, according to the defence ministry. The IAF has already placed an order for 83 LCAs with HAL.