Gujarat Narmada Shares Fall After Q2 Profit Declines 24%

BQPrimeMarketsGujarat Narmada Shares Fall After Q2 Profit Declines 24%
09 Nov 2023, 11:56 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizer &amp; Chemicals/X)</p></div>
(Source: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizer & Chemicals/X)

Shares of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. hit a two-week low on Thursday after its profit declined in the second quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 24% year-on-year to Rs 182 crore in the July–September period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Gujarat Narmada Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 20% at Rs 2,080 crore.

  • Ebitda down 45% at Rs 169 crore.

  • Margin down 381 basis points at 8.1% vs 11.9%.

  • Net profit down 24% at Rs 182 crore.

Gujarat Narmada's stock fell as much as 4.61% during the day to 660.50 apiece, the lowest level since Oct. 26. The shares were trading 2.51% lower at Rs 675.05 apiece compared to a 0.09% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:38 a.m.

It has risen 21.18% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55. An analyst tracking Gujarat Narmada maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

