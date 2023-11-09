Gujarat Narmada Shares Fall After Q2 Profit Declines 24%
Revenue was down 20% at Rs 2,080 crore, while margin contracted to 8.1% vs 11.9% in the year-ago period.
Shares of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. hit a two-week low on Thursday after its profit declined in the second quarter.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 24% year-on-year to Rs 182 crore in the July–September period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Gujarat Narmada Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 20% at Rs 2,080 crore.
Ebitda down 45% at Rs 169 crore.
Margin down 381 basis points at 8.1% vs 11.9%.
Net profit down 24% at Rs 182 crore.
Gujarat Narmada's stock fell as much as 4.61% during the day to 660.50 apiece, the lowest level since Oct. 26. The shares were trading 2.51% lower at Rs 675.05 apiece compared to a 0.09% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:38 a.m.
It has risen 21.18% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55. An analyst tracking Gujarat Narmada maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.