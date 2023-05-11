Gujarat Gas Shares Advance After Q4 Profit Beat Estimate

Shares of Gujarat Gas rose 5.41% to Rs 487.90 apiece as of 11:35 a.m., compared to a 0.08% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of the 32 analysts tracking the stock, 10 maintain a 'buy', six suggest a 'hold', and six recommend a 'sell', according to Cogencis data. Of the remaining three analysts, one has a neutral stance between 'buy' and 'hold', while two analysts remain neutral between 'hold' and 'buy'.