Gujarat Gas Shares Advance After Q4 Profit Beat Estimate
The company's fourth-quarter net profit fell 16.63% YoY to Rs 370.5 crore but beat Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 261.58 crore.
Shares of Gujarat Gas Ltd. rose on Thursday after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March fell 16.63% to Rs 370.5 crore on a year-on-year basis, according to an exchange filing, but it was higher than Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 261.58 crore.
Gujarat Gas Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues are down 15.87% at Rs 3,928.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,156.38 crore).
Ebitda down 19.66% at Rs 560.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 432.80 crore).
Margins at 14.26% versus 14.94% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.41%).
Net profit down 16.63% at Rs 370.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 261.58 crore).
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 6.65 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023.
Shares of Gujarat Gas rose 5.41% to Rs 487.90 apiece as of 11:35 a.m., compared to a 0.08% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Of the 32 analysts tracking the stock, 10 maintain a 'buy', six suggest a 'hold', and six recommend a 'sell', according to Cogencis data. Of the remaining three analysts, one has a neutral stance between 'buy' and 'hold', while two analysts remain neutral between 'hold' and 'buy'.