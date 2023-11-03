Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q2 Results: Profit Tumbles 85%

Revenue from this segment decreased 25% YoY.

Fluoropolymers performance was impacted due to two factors. Commodity and lower-end grades of PTFE, where prices saw a sharp decline due to Chinese dumping. Secondly, due to continued destocking in higher-end grades, and headwinds due to sluggishness in demand, particularly in Europe.

H2 FY24 is expected to be better as compared to H1 FY24 primarily due to expected phasing out of destocking, pickup in demand in U.S. and positive impact of exit of legacy players.

Company has been working on optimising product mix for entire fluoropolymer segment to move to higher-end grades. This is expected to yield better results starting H2 FY24.

Additional fluoropolymer capacities that were recently set up are expected to result in continued increase in sales over the subsequent quarters.