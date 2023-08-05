Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 Results: Profit Slumps By More Than A Third, Revenue Drops 10%

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd's first-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.The company's net profit fell 34.32% year-on-year to Rs 201.15 crore during the quarter ended June 30, according to a stock exchange filing Saturday. That compares with the Rs 275.05 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 9.34% at Rs 1,209.26 crore (Bloo...