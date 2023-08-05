Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 Results: Profit Slumps By More Than A Third, Revenue Drops 10%

BQPrimeMarketsGujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 Results: Profit Slumps By More Than A Third, Revenue Drops 10%
The company's first-quarter net profit fell 34.32% year-on-year to Rs 201.15 crore, missing Bloomberg estimate of Rs 275.05 crore.

05 Aug 2023, 3:06 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.'s chemical plant in Gujarat. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.'s chemical plant in Gujarat. (Source: Company website)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd's first-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit fell 34.32% year-on-year to Rs 201.15 crore during the quarter ended June 30, according to a stock exchange filing Saturday. That compares with the Rs 275.05 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 9.34% at Rs 1,209.26 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,308.84 crore)

  • Ebitda down 24.18% at Rs 347.91 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 363.39 crore)

  • Margin at 28.77% versus 34.40% in Q1 FY23

  • Net profit down 34.32% at Rs 201.15 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 275.05 crore)

On Friday, shares of Gujarat Fluorochemicals fell 0.73% to Rs 2,808.90 apiece, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 ended the day 0.70% higher at 19,517.00 points.

