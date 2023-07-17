GTPL Hathway Gains After Reporting Highest Ever Revenue In Q1
GTPL Hathway revenue rose 21% YoY in the quarter ended June to Rs 780.6 crore, but net profit fell 16.86% YoY to Rs 36 crore.
Shares of GTPL Hathway Ltd. gained on Monday after the company reported its highest quarterly revenue in the quarter ended June.
The company's first quarter net profit fell 16.86% year-on-year to Rs 36 crore, according to an exchange filing
GTPL Hathway Q1 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 21% to Rs 780.6 crore.
Ebitda fell 1% to Rs 125.8 crore.
Ebitda margin at 16.1% versus 21%.
Net profit fell 16.86% to Rs 36 crore.
Increased active subscribers by 6.50 lakh in Q1FY24.
Increased paying subscribers by 5 lakh in Q1FY24.
Shares of the company rose 6.43% to Rs 122.45 apiece compared to a 0.33% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 10:11 a.m. Shares hit an intraday high of 11.04%.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 26 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 72, indicating that it may be overbought.