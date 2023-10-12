Groww Overtakes Zerodha In Number Of Active Clients
Groww has 66.3 lakh active investors while Zerodha has 64.8 lakh, according to NSE data.
Nextbillion Technology Pvt., which does business under the brand name Groww, surpassed Zerodha Broking Ltd. in the number of active clients during September.
The two unlisted discount brokerages have remained top contenders, with the highest number of active clients among any of their listed peers.
Groww added over 3.93 lakh new clients during the previous month, taking its total to 66.28 lakh, while Zerodha reached a total of 64.79 lakh by adding 1.21 lakh new investors over the same period, according to NSE data.
While Groww added the highest number of clients as compared to the month ago period, Angel One Ltd. reported the second highest growth in absolute numbers and is also the top-listed brokerage with the highest number of active clients.
The highest growth in percentage terms was recorded by SBICap Securities, which expanded its client base by 7.3% to 6.8 lakh active investors.
ICICI Securities was the only one among the top 10 brokerages by active clients to record a decline of over 40,000 investors.