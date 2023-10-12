Groww Overtakes Zerodha In Number Of Active Clients

Nextbillion Technology Pvt., which does business under the brand name Groww, surpassed Zerodha Broking Ltd. in the number of active clients during September.

The two unlisted discount brokerages have remained top contenders, with the highest number of active clients among any of their listed peers.

Groww added over 3.93 lakh new clients during the previous month, taking its total to 66.28 lakh, while Zerodha reached a total of 64.79 lakh by adding 1.21 lakh new investors over the same period, according to NSE data.