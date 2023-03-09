Why Ambit Has Initiated Coverage On Bajaj Finance With A 'Sell'

Citing Bajaj Finance Ltd. as the "most expensive lender" in India, Ambit Capital said that the high growth and return on equity are already built into its valuations.

The brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a 'sell' rating and a target price of Rs 5,028 per share. This implies a potential downside of 18%.

The lender is trading at a "significant" premium to other housing finance companies, non-banking finance companies, as well as large-cap private banks, the brokerage said in its March 8 investor note.