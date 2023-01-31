Greenpanel Industries Plunge 7% On Q3 Profit Miss

Shares of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. declined the most in over four months since Sept. 27, after third-quarter profit and revenue declined and missed analysts' estimates.

The woodpanel manufacturer's third-quarter net profit fell 40.5% to Rs 37.5 crore as compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year. The consensus analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg pegged the net profit at Rs 433.8 crore for the given period.

The company's board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, to be paid on or before March 1.