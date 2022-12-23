Greed And Fear: Chris Wood Adds REC To India Long-Only Portfolio

Jefferies' Chris Wood has added REC Ltd. to the much-followed India long-only equity portfolio.

"An investment in REC will be introduced with a 4% weighting," Wood said in his latest 'Greed and FEAR' note dated Dec. 22.

"This will be paid for by shaving the investments in HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance by one percentage point each," he added.