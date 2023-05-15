Great Eastern Shipping Shares Gain After Reporting Record Profit In FY23

Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Co. rose the most in over 10 weeks after the company reported its highest-ever net profit and dividend in the year ended March.

Great Eastern Shipping Co.'s net profit rose 282.04% year-on-year to Rs 721.94 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing.

The company earned its highest-ever net profit of Rs 2,575 crore on a consolidated basis in FY23, it said in its investor presentation. The net asset value moved by 68% in FY23 to Rs 1,164 per share. Great Eastern Shipping Co. also announced its highest-ever dividend for the year at Rs 28.80 apiece.