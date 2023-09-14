Grasim Industries Unveils Brand Name Of Paints Business; Shares At Record High

Shares of Grasim Industries Ltd. hit a record high after the flagship company of Aditya Birla Group unveiled the brand name of its paint business on Thursday.

The market launch of Birla Opus is scheduled for the fourth quarter of the current financial year. Grasim will offer a full suite of high-quality products in the decorative paints segment, according to an exchange filing.

Ahead of the launch, Grasim has successfully piloted the painting services in key metros and introduced a range of imported wood finishes. It had previously committed an investment of Rs 10,000 crore towards setting up the paints business, which will have a total capacity of 1,332 million litres per annum.

"We endeavour to become a profitable No. 2 player in the coming years and announcing our brand name is the first of many steps that will follow in this direction," Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairperson of Aditya Birla Group, said. "Our foray into decorative paints is a strategic portfolio choice that enables us to tap into a high-growth market and expand our presence in the vibrant Indian consumer landscape."