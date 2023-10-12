BQPrimeMarketsGrasim Industries Shares Hit Record High As Board To Mull Fundraise
Grasim Industries Shares Hit Record High As Board To Mull Fundraise

The board will meet on Oct. 16 to consider the fundraising proposal.

12 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Grasim name sign and logo seen outisde the company's plant in Nagda. (Photo: Company website)

Shares of Grasim Industries Ltd. hit a record high on Thursday after it said its board would consider fundraising proposal.

In the meeting scheduled for Oct. 16, the board will consider the fundraise by way of equity shares or other securities through rights issues, qualified institutional placement, or preferential issues, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Shares of the company rose as much as 2.12% to a record high of Rs 2,022 apiece during the day. It pared gains to trade 1.12% lower at Rs 2,002.30 apiece, compared to a 0.06% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11.07 a.m.

It has risen 16.13% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.3.

Seven out of the 10 analysts tracking Grasim maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 1.4%.

