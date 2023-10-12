Grasim Industries Shares Hit Record High As Board To Mull Fundraise

Shares of the company rose as much as 2.12% to a record high of Rs 2,022 apiece during the day. It pared gains to trade 1.12% lower at Rs 2,002.30 apiece, compared to a 0.06% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11.07 a.m.

It has risen 16.13% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.3.

Seven out of the 10 analysts tracking Grasim maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 1.4%.