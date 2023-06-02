Grasim Beta Tests Its Painting Services Under 'Sparkle' In Three Cities

Grasim Industries Ltd., a flagship company of the Aditya Birla group, test launched its painting services under 'Sparkle' in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Grasim will face an uphill task as it aims to be the second-largest player in the market, according to Jefferies. While smaller players might be impacted, Asian Paints Ltd. is likely to remain unscathed.

Grasim recently entered the paint business, with the first capacity slated to be commissioned by March 2024. Although Grasim's success may not be guaranteed, its Rs 10,000 crore investment will likely push new entrants to adopt an aggressive stance to ramp up production.

Like Grasim, several players, including JSW Paints, JK Cement Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., and Astral Ltd., are looking to leverage their brand recall in the building material space, along with a distribution network that overlaps with paints, to enter the industry.

Over the next two to three years, the paint industry is expected to increase capacity by 25%. The total industry outlay is expected to be Rs 22,000 crore, of which Grasim is investing nearly 50%. Asian Paints will also invest close to Rs 10,000 crore, increasing its capacity by 50%.

As Grasim has yet to commission its own manufacturing, the Sparkle painting service is not using its own brand at this stage; it uses paint products procured from authorised dealers of respective paint companies. The beta testing service is currently open only to employees of Aditya Birla Group and their friends and family.

Shares of Grasim Industries rose 0.10% to Rs 1,704.15 apiece as of 11:15 a.m., compared with a 0.15% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.