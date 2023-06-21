GR Infraprojects Shares Rise To Three-Week High On Order Win

Shares of GR Infraprojects Ltd. rose to three weeks high on Wednesday after winning a Rs 1,085.47 crore projects from the National Highway Authority of India.

The company received letter of award from NHAI for four-laning of NH-530B—from Kasganj Bypass End to Chandan Nagar—in Uttar Pradesh for an estimated cost of Rs 1,085 crore.

The company's subsidiary GR Logistics Park (Indore) Pvt. has also executed has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd. for designing, building, financing, operating, and transferring a logistics park in Indore. The cost of the project is Rs 758.1 crores and needs to be completed in two year.