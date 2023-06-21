GR Infraprojects Shares Rise To Three-Week High On Order Win
The company received letter of award from NHAI for four-laning of NH-530B in Uttar Pradesh for an estimated cost of Rs 1,085 crore
Shares of GR Infraprojects Ltd. rose to three weeks high on Wednesday after winning a Rs 1,085.47 crore projects from the National Highway Authority of India.
The company received letter of award from NHAI for four-laning of NH-530B—from Kasganj Bypass End to Chandan Nagar—in Uttar Pradesh for an estimated cost of Rs 1,085 crore.
The company's subsidiary GR Logistics Park (Indore) Pvt. has also executed has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd. for designing, building, financing, operating, and transferring a logistics park in Indore. The cost of the project is Rs 758.1 crores and needs to be completed in two year.
Shares of GR Infraprojects gained 2.24% to Rs 1293.80 apiece, compared to a 0.14% rise in the Nifty as of 12:56p.m. The stock rose as high as 4.23% intraday on Wednesday, highest its been since three weeks.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 3 times the 30 day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 67.33 which indicates that the stock is neither oversold nor overbought.
Of the 13 analysts tracking the stock, 12 hold a ‘buy’, and one recommends a ‘hold', according to Bloomberg. The consensus price target implies a upside of 9.5% over the next 12 months.