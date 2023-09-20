Government To Sell 4.92% In SJVN At Rs 69/Share; OFS Begins On Thursday

BQPrimeMarketsGovernment To Sell 4.92% In SJVN At Rs 69/Share; OFS Begins On Thursday
At the floor price of Rs 69 a share, the sale of 4.92% stake -- or over 9.66 crore shares -- will fetch over Rs 650 crore.

20 Sep 2023, 7:35 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: SJVN website)</p></div>
The government will sell 4.92% stake in SJVN at a floor price of Rs 69 per share through a two-day offer for sale, an official said.

"Offer for sale in SJVN opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. Government will divest 4.92% equity including a Green Shoe option of 2.46%," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey posted on X.

SJVN shares on Wednesday jumped 9.31% to hit its 52-week high of Rs 83.69. The stock later closed at Rs 81.75 apiece on the BSE, up by 6.78%.

