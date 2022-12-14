Government To Sell 2.5% Stake In IRCTC Via OFS Route

The central government will sell 2.5% of its stake in Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd. through an offer for sale issue.

The OFS will see the government offload 2 crore shares of the Indian Railways' ticketing arm, at an offer price of Rs 680 per share, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The OFS floor price is at a discount of 7.45% to the IRCTC closing price of 734.70 on Wednesday. At the current level, the 2.5% stake is valued at about Rs 1,470 crore.

The OFS will open on Dec. 15 for non-retail investors, and for retail investors on Dec. 16.

Non-retail investors, who placed their bids on the first day and chose to carry them forward to the second day, shall be allowed to do so and also revise their bids as per the OFS guidelines, the IRCTC said.