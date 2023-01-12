Government Gets BSE's In-Principle Nod For Listing NMDC Steel

"The listing process (of NSL) is ongoing. In principle approval from BSE for listing of 29,30,605,850 equity shares of Rs 10 each pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement between NMDC Ltd and NSL has been obtained on Dec. 30, 2022, "DIPAM said.

As per current estimates, the targeted date for commissioning of the steel manufacturing plant NSL is Mar. 31, DIPAM said.

NSL is expected to have a production capacity of 3 Million Tonne Per Annum.

In Oct. 2020, the CCEA gave its 'in-principle' approval to the demerger of the Nagarnar steel manufacturing unit from NMDC and strategic disinvestment of the resulting entity by selling entire stake of the Government of India.

Following that the government on Dec. 1, 2022, invited bids for buying 50.79% stake in NSL. The balance 10 per cent stake of the government would be offered to NMDC after the strategic buyer for 50.79% stake is selected.