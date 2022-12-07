Goldman To BofA See No Fireworks For European Stocks In 2023

The poll shows that strategists aren’t convinced about the longevity of a rally that has put the benchmark on track for its best quarter since 2015, with a gain of 13% being fueled by optimism of lower interest-rate hikes and China’s reopening. Those at Bank of America and Goldman both expect the region’s equities to fall in the first half before recovering in the second. That follows this year’s 10% decline, which was spurred by stubbornly-high inflation, an energy crisis and ongoing monetary tightening.