Goldman Growth Fund Boosts Bets On India As China Interest Cools

The bank last year poached David Grayce from Pacific Equity Partners in Australia, rehired SJ Lee from TPG Capital for its Korea business and has built out its Japan team for growth investing to six people, said Hui, who’s also co-head of growth equity within the asset management division. Overall, Goldman now has 35 private equity investment professionals for its growth and buyout team in Asia. To strengthen its business in China, it relocated partner, Michael Hui, to Shanghai in the fourth quarter of 2022.