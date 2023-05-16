Gold Declines As Retail Sales Eyed Before Debt-Ceiling Meeting
(Bloomberg) -- Gold declined as traders eyed robust retail sales data before a key meeting to resolve the US debt-ceiling impasse.
US retail sales excluding autos and gasoline rose more than expected in April, highlighting the strength of consumer spending. The dollar edged higher following the print, while gold fell as much as 0.8%.
Traders are watching for news from a meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday afternoon in Washington. The precious metal has benefited from mounting anxiety over a potentially disastrous default, with more than half of financial professionals surveyed by Bloomberg saying it’s the best hedge for such a scenario.
The metal has consolidated above $2,000 an ounce this month, drawing support from the potential for a debt ceiling crisis as well as bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year. Higher borrowing costs are typically negative for the non-yielding metal.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he would vote to pause the US tightening cycle if a meeting took place now. Later on Tuesday, several officials will give speeches that will be watched closely for guidance on the rate path.
Spot gold declined 0.3% to $2,010.93 an ounce as of 1:51 p.m. in London after rising 0.3% on Monday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% after falling 0.3% in the previous session. Silver and palladium declined, while platinum edged higher.
