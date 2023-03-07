ADVERTISEMENT
Gold Steady As Traders Wait For Fed Chair To Take Center Stage
(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied ahead of commentary from the head of the US Federal Reserve that will provide clues on the trajectory of interest rates.
Chair Jerome Powell will testify before a Senate panel later on Tuesday and a US House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, at which he is expected to underscore that rates will go higher than policy makers had anticipated just a few weeks ago. Higher rates, needed to quell stubbornly elevated inflation, are typically negative for non-interest bearing bullion.
- Spot gold was little changed at $1,845.34 an ounce as of 8:52 a.m. in Singapore, after falling 0.5% on Monday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat, and 10-year US Treasury yields climbed toward 4%. Silver and platinum were steady, while palladium declined
