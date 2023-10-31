Gold, Silver Set To Outperform Risk Assets, Says Goldilocks' Gautam Shah

Over the next six months, returns from gold and silver could beat those from equities, according to Goldilocks Premium Research’s Gautam Shah.

There will be pockets in the equity markets that will stand out, but significant changes are not expected, the founder and chief strategist of Goldilocks, told BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah. “Keeping that in mind, gold and silver are asset classes that you cannot ignore over the next three-six months."

Given the geopolitical risks seen currently, it is important to keep a tab on gold and silver, Shah said. “Every time there has been a dip in gold towards $1,800, it has been a wonderful buying opportunity.”