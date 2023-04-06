ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Gold Holds Steady Above $2,000 as US Shows Signs of Slowdown
Gold held near a 13-month high to remain above $2,000 an ounce, as traders digested the latest data from the US and its potential impact on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path.
ADVERTISEMENT
(Bloomberg) -- Gold held near a 13-month high to remain above $2,000 an ounce, as traders digested the latest data from the US and its potential impact on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path.
(Bloomberg) -- Gold held near a 13-month high to remain above $2,000 an ounce, as traders digested the latest data from the US and its potential impact on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path.
Recession concerns increased after data on Wednesday showed the US service sector expanded in March at a much slower pace than projected, while companies added fewer jobs than forecast. Those economic-cooling signals may help spur the central bank to ease its monetary-tightening path, which would be positive for non-interest-bearing bullion.
- Investors will be closely watching for more signs the Fed may be taking the heat out of the economy and putting the brakes on inflation when crucial monthly nonfarm and unemployment figures are released on Friday
- Spot gold was little changed at $2,019.75 an ounce as of 8:03 a.m. in Singapore, after earlier in the week surging to within sight of its record of $2,075.47. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat. Silver edged down, platinum gained, while palladium was steady
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT