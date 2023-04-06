Gold Holds Steady Above $2,000 as US Shows Signs of Slowdown

BQPrimeMarketsGold Holds Steady Above $2,000 as US Shows Signs of Slowdown
Gold held near a 13-month high to remain above $2,000 an ounce, as traders digested the latest data from the US and its potential impact on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path.

06 Apr 2023, 6:24 AM IST
BQPrime
A one-kilogram gold bar sits at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers in this arranged photograph in London, U.K., on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Gold held its ground after a record-setting rally as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting amid expectations policy makers will remain dovish, potentially spurring more gains. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Recession concerns increased after data on Wednesday showed the US service sector expanded in March at a much slower pace than projected, while companies added fewer jobs than forecast. Those economic-cooling signals may help spur the central bank to ease its monetary-tightening path, which would be positive for non-interest-bearing bullion.

  • Investors will be closely watching for more signs the Fed may be taking the heat out of the economy and putting the brakes on inflation when crucial monthly nonfarm and unemployment figures are released on Friday
  • Spot gold was little changed at $2,019.75 an ounce as of 8:03 a.m. in Singapore, after earlier in the week surging to within sight of its record of $2,075.47. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat. Silver edged down, platinum gained, while palladium was steady

