Gold Futures Fall On Low Demand
Gold price on Tuesday fell Rs 5 to Rs 61,535 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded marginally lower by Rs 5 or 0.01% at Rs 61,535 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 2,347 lots.
Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to the trimming of positions by participants.
Globally, gold was trading 0.09% higher at $2,034.80 per ounce in New York.
