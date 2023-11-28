Gold Futures Fall On Low Demand

Gold price on Tuesday fell Rs 5 to Rs 61,535 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded marginally lower by Rs 5 or 0.01% at Rs 61,535 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 2,347 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to the trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold was trading 0.09% higher at $2,034.80 per ounce in New York.