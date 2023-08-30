Gokaldas Says Atraco Buyout To Unlock U.S. Opportunities

Gokaldas Exports Ltd.'s acquisition of the U.A.E.-based apparel company Atraco Group for $55 million on Tuesday is expected to unlock opportunities in the U.S. market.

Gokaldas Exports aims to sustain a steady 20% year-on-year revenue growth rate, Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi, vice chairman and managing director of the garment exporter, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

The acquisition not only provides access to complementary geographies in Africa, but also unlocks significant opportunities in low cost, duty-free areas within North America, notably the U.S. market, Ganapathi said.

Over three decades, the Atraco Group has cultivated substantial capabilities across U.S. and Europe. Future procurement strategies, operational efficiencies and overhead management serve as a linchpin for synergy creation, he said.

Existing exports from India remain unaffected by the externalities of this acquisition, according to Ganapathi. In fact, exports from Kenya stand to benefit from duty-free access to the U.S. markets, directly translating into cost advantages for customers.

“The real growth possibilities of this venture will be tapped into once we receive the necessary regulatory approvals,” he said. The approvals are expected by the end of October.

Atraco's new factory offers scope for expansion because addition of new production lines will create valuable opportunities for growth, Ganapathi said.