Gokaldas Exports Shares Hit Upper Circuit Post Acquisition Of Apparel Company

Shares of Gokaldas Exports Ltd. surged on Tuesday as the company acquired UAE-based Atraco Group, a leading manufacturer of apparel, through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries.

The acquisition was valued at $55 million, and is expected to be closed by the third quarter of this fiscal year. The transaction is to be funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals. Through this acquisition, Gokaldas aims to gain access to low-cost, duty-free locations for manufacturing, according to a press release.

Atraco Group has an established presence across U.S. and Europe, with a product range comprising shorts, pants, t-shirts and more for various age-groups. The company operates with a network of four manufacturing units in Kenya and one in Ethiopia, producing about 40 million garments annually.