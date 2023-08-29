Gokaldas Exports Shares Hit Upper Circuit Post Acquisition Of Apparel Company
The acquisition was valued at $55 million, and is expected to be closed by the third quarter of this fiscal year.
Shares of Gokaldas Exports Ltd. surged on Tuesday as the company acquired UAE-based Atraco Group, a leading manufacturer of apparel, through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries.
The acquisition was valued at $55 million, and is expected to be closed by the third quarter of this fiscal year. The transaction is to be funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals. Through this acquisition, Gokaldas aims to gain access to low-cost, duty-free locations for manufacturing, according to a press release.
Atraco Group has an established presence across U.S. and Europe, with a product range comprising shorts, pants, t-shirts and more for various age-groups. The company operates with a network of four manufacturing units in Kenya and one in Ethiopia, producing about 40 million garments annually.
Shares of Gokaldas Exports hit upper circuit, rising to 20%, before pairing gains to trade at 18.56% higher at 10:46 a.m. This compares to a 0.15% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.
The share price hit a record high of Rs 735.35 apiece. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 32 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 88, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Of the 10 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a ‘hold’, according to Bloomberg data. However, the average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 16.5%.