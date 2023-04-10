BQPrimeMarketsGodrej Properties Shares Surge On Records Sales In FY23 And Q4
Godrej Properties Shares Surge On Records Sales In FY23 And Q4

Annual sales booking rose 56% YoY to Rs 12,232 crore in fiscal 2022-23. It stood at Rs 4,051 crore for the fourth quarter.

10 Apr 2023, 11:31 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Godrej The Trees Residence. (Source: Godrej Properties)</p></div>
Godrej The Trees Residence. (Source: Godrej Properties)
Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd. gained the most in over 29 months after posting record sales growth both in fiscal 2022–23 and in the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company's annual sales booking rose 56% year-on-year to Rs 12,232 crore in fiscal 2022–23. It stood at Rs 4,051 crore for the fourth quarter.

The sales volume for the fourth quarter and full year rose 19% sequentially and 40% annually, respectively. The company's cash collections expanded 41% year-on-year to Rs 8,991 crore in fiscal 2022–23 and 127% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,822 crore in the fourth quarter.

The Mumbai-based real estate company also added 18 new projects in the year gone by, with a total estimated booking value of Rs 32,000 crore.

The company also delivered projects totaling over 10 million square feet across five cities in FY23, including 7.6 million square feet in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd. rose 7.97% to Rs 1,215.05 apiece as of 10:23 a.m., compared with 0.16% gains in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 8.37% intraday, the most in over 29 months since Nov. 1, 2021.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 68.2.

Out of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and five suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus return potential implies an upside of 17.6%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Rishabh 
Mishra
Doused in the drill, Rishabh is often found updating th
