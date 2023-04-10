Godrej Properties Shares Surge On Records Sales In FY23 And Q4

Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd. gained the most in over 29 months after posting record sales growth both in fiscal 2022–23 and in the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company's annual sales booking rose 56% year-on-year to Rs 12,232 crore in fiscal 2022–23. It stood at Rs 4,051 crore for the fourth quarter.

The sales volume for the fourth quarter and full year rose 19% sequentially and 40% annually, respectively. The company's cash collections expanded 41% year-on-year to Rs 8,991 crore in fiscal 2022–23 and 127% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,822 crore in the fourth quarter.

The Mumbai-based real estate company also added 18 new projects in the year gone by, with a total estimated booking value of Rs 32,000 crore.

The company also delivered projects totaling over 10 million square feet across five cities in FY23, including 7.6 million square feet in the fourth quarter.