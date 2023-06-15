Godrej Properties Shares At Four-Week High After Buying Land For New Residential Project

Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd. hit a four-week high on Thursday after it acquired land for its luxury residential project in Kolkata.

The company has acquired a 7.44-acre land parcel at New Alipore from the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corp. via an e-auction.

Godrej Properties estimates the project to have a developable potential of almost 9.8 lakh square feet and a revenue potential of Rs 1,200 crore.