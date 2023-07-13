ADVERTISEMENT
Godrej Properties Bags Two Luxury Projects, Drives Stocks To 52-Week High
The two project combined has an estimated revenue potential of Rs 3,100 crore.
Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Thursday after it secured an order for two luxury residential projects in Gurugram.The two projects, spread over 2.76 acres and 5.15 acres each, have a combined estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 3,100, it said in an exchange filing.
Shares of the company rose 2.01% to Rs 1,630.90 apiece as of 11.04 am, compared to a 0.82% rise in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose 2.08% to hit a 52-week high intra-day.
Out of the 19 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 5.4%.
