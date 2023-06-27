ADVERTISEMENT
Godrej Industries Shares Gain After Large Trade
Shares of Godrej Industries Ltd. rose the most in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after large trade.At least 10.2 lakh equity shares changed hands in a large trade, according to Bloomberg data.
Shares of the company rose 4.01% to Rs 499.05 apiece, compared to a 0.15% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:42 a.m. It rose as much as 4.69% intraday, the most since June 15.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 27.4 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 59.
The one analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 46.5%.
