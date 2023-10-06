Godrej Group Stocks Advance, Led By Gains In Flagship And Real-Estate Arm

Shares of Godrej Group companies advanced on Friday, led by gains in flagship Godrej Industries Ltd. and real estate major Godrej Properties Ltd.

Godrej Industries' stock hit the 20% upper circuit to an all-time high of Rs 721.25 per share after trading volumes quadrupled following a block deal on the NSE comprising 5.79 lakh shares. It closed 19.64% higher at 719.10 apiece.

Godrej Properties ended 4.73% higher on the NSE, joining peers in the real-estate sector following the Reserve Bank of India's decision to keep repo rates unchanged.

The Nifty Realty Index climbed 3.08% as optimism grew over the performance of the housing sector during the festive season amid steady interest rates.