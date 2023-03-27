Godrej Consumer's Price Target Hiked By Jefferies Due To Improving Business

A likely turnaround in Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s business in the coming quarters, following earnings-per-share cuts in 2022, led Jefferies to raise its price target on the stock.

The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock and upgraded the price target to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,090, implying a potential upside of 26%.

Jefferies also expects overall gross margins to expand in FY24, led by a decline in key input prices.