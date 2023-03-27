Godrej Consumer's Price Target Hiked By Jefferies Due To Improving Business
The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock and upgraded the price target to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,090.
A likely turnaround in Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s business in the coming quarters, following earnings-per-share cuts in 2022, led Jefferies to raise its price target on the stock.
The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock and upgraded the price target to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,090, implying a potential upside of 26%.
Jefferies also expects overall gross margins to expand in FY24, led by a decline in key input prices.
The brokerage pointed out that initiatives on access packs are yielding results, especially in the hair colours segment. The household insecticides segment is also directionally better, it said.
"Category development efforts are seeing good response, and high-single digit volume growth in India is likely," Jefferies said in its March 26 note.
Shares of Godrej Consumer were up 0.15% at Rs 952.6 as of 12:27 p.m., compared to 0.60% gains in benchmark Nifty 50.
Out of the 38 analysts covering the company, 31 maintain 'buy', seven suggest 'hold', and only one recommends 'sell', according to Bloomberg.
The return potential of the stock implies an upside of 7.8% over the next 12 months.
India Portfolio
Godrej Consumer is conducting structural interventions to boost its mosquito repellent product- Good Knight LV, through sharper positioning, increased door-to-door sampling, price correction in its product Fast Card and recent launch of access packs in liquid vaporisers and aerosols, Jefferies said.
The Rs 15 mini crème pack in hair colours is seeing strong traction, while the air care segment is also seeing strong growth. Hair colours, air care and liquid detergents should be key drivers, with the management targeting more than 20% volume growth, it said.
While this is underway, the segment is picking up and with more interventions planned for fiscal 2024, growth should be driven to at least mid-single digits, according to the brokerage.
With inflation waning, the gross margins as well as the volume growth of soaps should improve, Jefferies said. "This, along with mid-single digit growth in HI and soaps, should enable high-single digit (to low double-digit) volume growth in India going forward."
Godrej Africa Business
The Godrej Group company is revisiting its operating model in few countries in Africa with a target to cut costs and partly invest those savings on brand-building and distribution for the FMCG portfolio.
The focus in Africa is on growing the consumer goods segment, which holds a 25% salience, Jefferies said.
This segment, which although needs investments on brand-building and distribution, also offers 10-15 points better gross margins as compared to hair extensions.
The company aims to simplify operations, reduce cost-to-serve and rationalize manufacturing footprint in its hair extension business in Africa, Jefferies said.
These initiatives "should yield a step-jump in margins in fiscal 2024 and a modest expansion in the medium term", the brokerage said.