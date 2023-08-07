Godrej Consumer, Torrent Pharma, Max Healthcare, Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. will be reporting its results for the quarter ended June on Monday.

The FMCG giant is likely to post a net profit of Rs 460.54 crore and revenue of Rs 3,467.59 crore during the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will also report its first-quarter earnings. Standalone revenue is expected to be Rs 2,647.69 crore, while standalone net profit could touch Rs 358.81 crore, according to consensus estimates.

Max Healthcare Services Ltd. is expected to report revenue of Rs 1,565.8 crore and a net profit of Rs 294.67 crore, according to estimates.

PB Fintech Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Gland Pharma Ltd., The Ramco Cements Ltd., Bayer CropScience Ltd., Emami Ltd., Whirlpool of India Ltd., Krishna Institute of Medical Science Ltd., Alkyl Amine Chemicals Ltd., Poly Medicure Ltd., Medplus Health Services Ltd., Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd., Eris Healthcare Ltd., Indigo Paints Ltd., Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd., and Sobha Ltd. will also report their Q1 FY24 financial results on Monday.

Other companies that will be announcing their financial results include Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., HLE Glascoat Ltd., Jindal Worldwide Ltd., Jupiter Wagons Ltd., Olectra Greentech Ltd., Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltd., Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co.