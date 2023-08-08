Godrej Consumer Q1 Results Review: Shares Fall On Profit Miss, Most Analysts Maintain 'Buy'

Shares of Godrej Consumer Product Ltd. fell on Tuesday after its first-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates, even as most analysts maintained a 'buy' on the stock.

However, may brokerages cut their earnings estimates of the company to factor in the impact of the foreign exchange depreciation in Nigeria.

Godrej Consumer Product Ltd.'s revenue and Ebitda rose in the first quarter ended June, while net profit fell.

The 10% growth in consolidated sales was led by volume growth of 10%, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Brokerages such as Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Jefferies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., and Nomura maintained a 'buy' rating on the company. While, Dolat Capital Market Pvt. maintained 'reduce' on the stock after the announcement of Q1 results.

Godrej Consumer Q1 FY24 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)