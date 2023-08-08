Godrej Consumer Q1 Results Review: Shares Fall On Profit Miss, Most Analysts Maintain 'Buy'
The company's revenue rose 10.4% to Rs 3,448.9 crore in Q1 FY24.
Shares of Godrej Consumer Product Ltd. fell on Tuesday after its first-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates, even as most analysts maintained a 'buy' on the stock.
However, may brokerages cut their earnings estimates of the company to factor in the impact of the foreign exchange depreciation in Nigeria.
Godrej Consumer Product Ltd.'s revenue and Ebitda rose in the first quarter ended June, while net profit fell.
The 10% growth in consolidated sales was led by volume growth of 10%, the company said in a press release on Monday.
Brokerages such as Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Jefferies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., and Nomura maintained a 'buy' rating on the company. While, Dolat Capital Market Pvt. maintained 'reduce' on the stock after the announcement of Q1 results.
Godrej Consumer Q1 FY24 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.4% at Rs 3,448.9 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,472.04 crore).
Ebitda up 23.4% at Rs 642.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 685.5 crore).
Margins at 18.6% versus 16.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.7%).
Net profit down 7.6% to Rs 318.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 460.8 crore).
Emkay
The 'buy' rating factors in accelerated growth in the business and improved profitability.
The company is looking at a capex spend of Rs 900 crore over the next 18-36 months, which will help drive cost efficiency in the business.
The Raymond’s business put up a lackluster show, with topline at Rs 48 crore.
International business saw better delivery; revenue grew 13%.
Strategic actions under the new leadership, to enhance business fundamentals, would be rewarding.
Jefferies
The importance of a 'right' leader is evident, as underlying Q1 is strong on growth and margin.
India business volume grew strongly at 12% year-on-year, while revenue was a tad lower, due to price reductions in soaps.
Key highlight for Q1 was strong margin delivery, despite a sharp jump in ad-spends.
Cut the FY24/25 EPS by 3-4% to reduce the impact of the foreign exchange depreciation in Nigeria.
Motilal Oswal
Robust performance in India business.
Sales and operating profit were in line, while PAT was missed due to higher tax rate.
Raymond Consumer Care incurred an operating loss due to reducing inventory levels from 80-90 days to 10 days.
Healthy pace of earnings growth to be led by superior growth in highly profitable markets, such as India and Indonesia, volume growth, and continuing capacity enhancement by capex in the organic portfolio.
Nomura
Q1 FY24 strong showing to continue.
GCPL continued its higher-than-peers investments in ad spending to drive category development, which is propelling higher-than-peers volume growth.
Stellar performance in the Indonesia business, driven by structural initiatives implemented earlier.
Expect strong volume and margin trajectory to continue in coming quarters.
Cut FY24F EPS by 4% to factor in the naira impact.
Dolat Capital
Revenues were in line with brokerage's estimate, but profitability was a miss.
Personal care category reported mere 2% growth during the quarter due to unfavorable base.
Though Indonesia and HI performance revamped during the quarter, the brokerage awaits consistency in performance.
Reduced FY24/25 revenue estimates, in line with the anticipated price pass on.
Revised the Ebitda margin estimates downwards to factor in Q1 performance.
Shares of the company fell 2.39% to Rs 1,006.10 apiece, compared to a 0.17% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 1:00 p.m.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index is at 38.23, implying that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.
Of the 38 analysts tracking the company, 29 maintain a 'buy', six recommend a 'hold', and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 11.3%.