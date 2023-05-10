Godrej Agrovet Shares Drop The Most In Over A Year After Q4 Profit Miss

Shares of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. declined the most in over a year after its fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The company's profit declined 80% year-on-year to Rs 23.47 crore in the quarter ended March, missing analyst estimates pegged at Rs 56 crore. This compares with the net profit of the period in the previous fiscal, which stood at Rs 139.81 crore, according to its exchange filing.

The decline in profitability was aided by the high level of channel inventories, pricing pressures, the government's interventions in input and output prices, and the lower salience of plant-growth regulator products, according to the company's investor presentation. Godrej Agrovet Ltd. also flagged the limited transmission of cost inflation to the customers as the reason for the fall in net profit.