Godrej Agrovet Shares Drop The Most In Over A Year After Q4 Profit Miss
The company's fourth-quarter profit declined 80% YoY to Rs 23.47 crore, missing analyst estimates pegged at Rs 56 crore.
Shares of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. declined the most in over a year after its fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.
The company's profit declined 80% year-on-year to Rs 23.47 crore in the quarter ended March, missing analyst estimates pegged at Rs 56 crore. This compares with the net profit of the period in the previous fiscal, which stood at Rs 139.81 crore, according to its exchange filing.
The decline in profitability was aided by the high level of channel inventories, pricing pressures, the government's interventions in input and output prices, and the lower salience of plant-growth regulator products, according to the company's investor presentation. Godrej Agrovet Ltd. also flagged the limited transmission of cost inflation to the customers as the reason for the fall in net profit.
Godrej Agrovet Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.68% at Rs 2,094.99 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,202.36 crore)
Ebitda is down 55.91% at Rs 74.62 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 126.60 crore)
Ebitda margin at 3.56% versus 8.13% (Bloomberg estimate: 5.7%)
Net profit down 83% at Rs 23.47 crore versus Rs 139.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56 crore).
The company declared a final dividend of Rs 9.50 crore for fiscal 2023.
Shares of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. declined 4.01% to Rs 421.05 apiece as of 10:17 a.m., compared to a 0.17% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index. The stock gained as much as 4.90% intraday, the most in over a year since May 4, 2022.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 13.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 39.
Out of the 10 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.
The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 23.4%.