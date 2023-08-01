Godrej Agrovet, Redington, PVR Inox Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Godrej Agrovet Ltd. will be reporting its results for the quarter-ended June on Tuesday.

The agricultural business firm is likely to post a net profit of Rs 73.3 crore and revenue of Rs 2,518.2 crore during the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Redington Ltd. will also report its first-quarter earnings. Revenue is expected to be Rs 20,022.95 crore, while net profit could touch Rs 315.85 crore, according to consensus estimates.

PVR Inox Ltd. is expected to report revenue of Rs 1,244.3 crore and a net loss of Rs 72.7 crore, according to estimates.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd., Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd., Harsha Engineers International Ltd., KPR Mill Ltd., Metro Brands Ltd., Orient Cement Ltd., Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. and Triveni Turbine Ltd. will also report their Q1 FY24 financial results on Tuesday.

Other companies which will be announcing their Q1 FY24 financial results include Anant Raj Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co., Deep Industries Ltd., Elantas Beck India Ltd., Escorts Kubota Ltd., Gujarat Mineral Development Corp., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Maharashtra Seamless, MPS Ltd., Paushak Ltd., Sansera Engineering Ltd., Savita Oil Technologies Ltd., Ugro Capital Ltd. and Welspun Enterprises Ltd.