Godfrey Phillips Stock Surges Nearly 15% On Q1 Profit Jumps 68%

Shares of Godfrey Phillips were trading 12.23% higher at Rs 1,934.40 apiece as compared to a 0.16% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10.56 am. The stock hit an intra-day high of 14.59%.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 50.9 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 78, indicating that it may be overbought.

Two analysts tracking the stock recommend a buy rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 11.1%.