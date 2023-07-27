BQPrimeMarketsGodfrey Phillips Stock Surges Nearly 15% On Q1 Profit Jumps 68%
Godfrey Phillips Stock Surges Nearly 15% On Q1 Profit Jumps 68%

Godfrey Phillips rises on back of quarter 1 earnings. Revenue and net profit grew 26.48% and 68.62% respectively.

27 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST
(Photo source: company website)

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. rose over 14% in trade after the cigarette manufacturer's net profit surged 68% in the first quarter.

The company's profit increased to Rs 221 crore in the June quarter in comparison to Rs 131.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Godfrey Phillips Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue grew 27% to Rs 1,245.4 crore.

  • Ebitda rose 65% to Rs 262 crore.

  • Ebitda margin was 20.18% compared to the 16.11% in the year ago period.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips were trading 12.23% higher at Rs 1,934.40 apiece as compared to a 0.16% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10.56 am. The stock hit an intra-day high of 14.59%.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 50.9 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 78, indicating that it may be overbought.

Two analysts tracking the stock recommend a buy rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 11.1%.

