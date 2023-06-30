Godawari Power Shares Jump 8% After Multiple Large Trades

The stock rose over 8% intraday. (Source: Pixabay)
Shares of Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd. rose on Friday after multiple large trades.Around 31.24 lakh shares of the company were sold in several large trades for a sum of Rs 162.4 crore, according to Bloomberg data.
Shares of the company jumped 8.65% intraday, before paring gains to trade 7.28% higher as of 12:17 p.m., compared to a 0.79% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 15.9 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 82, suggesting that the stock might be overbought.
The one analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.