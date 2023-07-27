BQPrimeMarketsGodawari Power And Ispat Shares Fall After Q1 Profit Plunges
ADVERTISEMENT

Godawari Power And Ispat Shares Fall After Q1 Profit Plunges

Revenue was down 20% to Rs 1,325.6 crore, while Ebitda margin was at 23.01% vs 28.07%.

27 Jul 2023, 3:34 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd.'s iron ore pelletisation plant. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd.'s iron ore pelletisation plant. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. dropped by 6% after its net profit declined by 30% in the first quarter.

The iron-pellet manufacturer's revenue also dropped 20% to Rs 1,325.6 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Godawari Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 20% to Rs 1,325.6 crore vs. Rs 1,666.3 crore.

  • Net profit down 30% to Rs 230.2 crore vs. Rs 327.1 crore.

  • Ebitda down 35% at Rs 305.1 crore vs. Rs 467.9 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 23.01% vs. 28.07%.

Shares of Godawari Power and Ispat were trading 4.2% lower at Rs 544.85 apiece as of 3:28 p.m. after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.4% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock fell 6.7% intraday to Rs 530.65 per share, the most in over seven months.

The stock has risen nearly 47.67% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 1.1 times its 30-day average.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT