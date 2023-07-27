Godawari Power And Ispat Shares Fall After Q1 Profit Plunges
Revenue was down 20% to Rs 1,325.6 crore, while Ebitda margin was at 23.01% vs 28.07%.
Shares of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. dropped by 6% after its net profit declined by 30% in the first quarter.
The iron-pellet manufacturer's revenue also dropped 20% to Rs 1,325.6 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Godawari Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 20% to Rs 1,325.6 crore vs. Rs 1,666.3 crore.
Net profit down 30% to Rs 230.2 crore vs. Rs 327.1 crore.
Ebitda down 35% at Rs 305.1 crore vs. Rs 467.9 crore.
Ebitda margin at 23.01% vs. 28.07%.
Shares of Godawari Power and Ispat were trading 4.2% lower at Rs 544.85 apiece as of 3:28 p.m. after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.4% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock fell 6.7% intraday to Rs 530.65 per share, the most in over seven months.
The stock has risen nearly 47.67% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 1.1 times its 30-day average.