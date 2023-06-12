BQPrimeMarketsGo Fashion Shares Drop 5.1% As 11% Stake Changes Hands
ADVERTISEMENT

Go Fashion Shares Drop 5.1% As 11% Stake Changes Hands

The Chennai-based company has become the worst performer on the Nifty 500 index after the decline extended into its second day.

12 Jun 2023, 10:57 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Photo: Markus Winkler/ pxhere.com)</p></div>
(Photo: Markus Winkler/ pxhere.com)

Shares of Go Fashion (India) Ltd. dropped as much as 5.13%, the most since Feb. 27, after 5.75 million shares worth 11% of its equity changed hands in a large trade early on Monday.

Shares of Go Fashion Ltd. fell as much as 5.13% before erasing some losses to trade 4.10 lower at 10 a.m., compared to a 0.12% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1,900 times its 30-day average.

The Chennai-based company was the worst performer among Nifty 500 peers at the time.

All seven analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets suggests an upside of 16.6%.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT