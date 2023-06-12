Go Fashion Shares Drop 5.1% As 11% Stake Changes Hands

Shares of Go Fashion Ltd. fell as much as 5.13% before erasing some losses to trade 4.10 lower at 10 a.m., compared to a 0.12% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1,900 times its 30-day average.

The Chennai-based company was the worst performer among Nifty 500 peers at the time.

All seven analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets suggests an upside of 16.6%.