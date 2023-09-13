GMR Power Shares Rise Nearly 10% After Its Unit Wins Rs 2,470 crore Order

Shares of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. surged nearly 10% after the company's fully owned subsidiary won a project worth nearly Rs 2,470 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Pvt. received a letter of award to implement a smart metering project in the Dakshinanchal—Agra and Aligarh zone—area of Uttar Pradesh.

It will install, integrate and maintain 25.52 lakh smart metres in the areas. The total contract value is Rs 2,469.7 crore, and the implementation is expected to be completed in 27 months, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Separately, the company said on Tuesday it has acquired 50,000 equity shares of GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Pvt. at a face value of Rs 10 each for Rs 5 lakh from another subsidiary, GMR Generation Assets Ltd.

This raised the company's stake in GMR Smart from 82% to 100%, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.