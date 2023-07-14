GMR Power Shares Jump 20% On Smart Meter Order Win

Shares of GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. jumped 20% to hit the upper circuit after its stepdown subsidy won an order to install smart metres in Uttar Pradesh.

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution has received an order from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. to install and maintain 75.69 lakh smart metres in the Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal areas of Uttar Pradesh, according to an exchange filing from Thursday.

Shares of the company surged 15.4% to Rs 23.2 apiece as of 9:40 am, compared to a 0.28% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 20% intraday, making it the highest-ever intraday jump for the stock .

Total traded volume stood at 93.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, implying that the stock maybe overbought.