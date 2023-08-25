GMR Airports Shares Fall After Hitting 13-Year High On Kotak's 'Sell' Downgrade
Shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. fell after hitting an over 13-year high in trade on Friday, following a rating downgrade from Kotak Institutional Equities.
The brokerage downgraded the company from 'add' to 'sell', while increasing its fair value by one rupee to Rs 54 apiece. The marginal rise in its fair value factored the reinvestment of the free cash flow over the next 15 years at two times its price to book ratio, it said.
The company is at the end of its $2.5 billion capital expenditure cycle, which is likely to affect free cash flows over the next few years, the brokerage said. These constraints on cash flows to reinvest for GMR limit the brokerage's optimism.
Kotak Institutional Equities On GMR Airports Infrastructure
Downgrades to 'sell' on limited cash flows, to reinvest with a fair value of Rs 54 per share.
Brokerage highlights healthy prospects of reinvestment in airports for able airport operators, such as GMR Airports both inside and outside India.
Expects value creation from re-invetsment to factor the present value of equity growth capital at two times its price to book ratio, similar to $1.4 billion or 16% share of its price target at Rs 54 apiece.
The company's implied value of new asset wins at $4.4 billion does not meet the brokerage's growth capital estimate of $1.4 billion.
The stock is expensive after the recent 40% rally in the stock price over the past month, according to Kotak.
Key Upside Risks To Fair Value Include;
Meaningful investment by new or existing equity investors in GMR Airports.
Meaningful uptick in retail spending at the airports developed and operated by the company.
Regulatory boost from the overruling of AERA’s judgment on Hyderabad airport.
Full implementation of TDSAT’s ruling for Delhi airport.
Higher commercial property development value.
Shares of the company rose 2.85%, the highest since since Oct. 20, 2009, before falling 2.23% at 10:48 a.m. This compares to a 0.65% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
Total traded volume stood at 5.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 82, implying that the stock may be overbought.
The two analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per Bloomberg data. The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 14%.