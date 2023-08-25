GMR Airports Shares Fall After Hitting 13-Year High On Kotak's 'Sell' Downgrade

Shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. fell after hitting an over 13-year high in trade on Friday, following a rating downgrade from Kotak Institutional Equities.

The brokerage downgraded the company from 'add' to 'sell', while increasing its fair value by one rupee to Rs 54 apiece. The marginal rise in its fair value factored the reinvestment of the free cash flow over the next 15 years at two times its price to book ratio, it said.

The company is at the end of its $2.5 billion capital expenditure cycle, which is likely to affect free cash flows over the next few years, the brokerage said. These constraints on cash flows to reinvest for GMR limit the brokerage's optimism.