GMM Pfaulder Shares Jump Over 8% After Q1 Revenue Rise
The company's revenue rose 23.4% to Rs 912.3 crore in the April-June quarter.
Shares of GMM Pfaudler Ltd. jumped the most in over nine months on Friday after its revenue rose over 23% but profit fell.
The company's net profit declined 11.71% year-on-year to Rs 54.3 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. However, revenue roe 23.4% to Rs 912.3 crore.
GMM Pfaudler Ltd. Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.4% at Rs 912.3 crore.
Ebitda up 35.07% at Rs 132.1 crore.
Margin at 14.48% versus 13.23%.
Net profit down 11.71% at Rs 54.3 crore.
Shares of GMM Pfaudler surged 8.63% before paring gains and trading 8.36% higher at 9:55 a.m., compared to a 0.4% fall in the NSE Nifty 50.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.85 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 70, indicating the stock may be overbought.
All five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 38.9%.