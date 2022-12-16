GMM Pfaudler's Stock Falls Over 18% After Large Trade

Shares of GMM Pfaudler Ltd. declined the most in three years on Friday following a large block trade.

Pfaudler Inc., the promoter of the company, is looking to sell a majority stake in the company in a block deal for Rs 2,278 crore, according to a media report published on Dec.15.

The report added that the promoter company is selling 1.34 crore shares, or 29.88% of the company, at a floor price of Rs 1,700 per share.

Pfaudler Inc. holds a 31.88% stake in the company, according to BSE data as of Sept. 30, 2022.