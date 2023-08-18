GMM Pfaudler Shares Hit 52-Week Low After 12.9% Stake Sale

Shares of GMM Pfaudler Ltd. tumbled over 9% to hit a 52-week low on Friday after a large trade.

At least 57.9 lakh shares, or 12.9% equity, changed hands in a large trade, according to Bloomberg.

The buyers and sellers were not known immediately. But one of the promoter groups, Pfaudler Inc., held 14.56% of the company as of June 30, according to Bloomberg data.

Shares of the company fell 5.01% to Rs 1,445.95 apiece as of 9:30 a.m., compared to a 0.21% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock declined as much as 9.60% intraday to hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,376 apiece.

It has fallen 7.88% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 2,700 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 43.9.

Five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 40.2%.